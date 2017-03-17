World Bizarre fundraising event at UT Martin

Jalen Ware, a freshman from Union City, is shown performing with the UT Martin World Percussion Ensemble during the 2016 Tennessee Soybean Festival. (Source: UT Martin)

The annual World Bizarre fund raising event will be hosted by the University of Tennessee at Martin Percussion Studio on March 31 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Soleil Garden Center, 2317 Nailling Drive in Union City.

Tickets are $10 for the event which includes live music, food and drinks throughout the night.

Students and faculty members from UT Martin will perform a variety of music from around the world and international students currently attending UT Martin will also perform their native musical works.

A silent auction featuring gift certificates, artwork, instruments and other items will be held that night and door prizes will be available throughout the evening.

Door prize tickets are $1 each and all proceeds from this event support student study-abroad opportunities, community outreach projects, guest educators and the purchase and repair of percussion instruments and sheet music.

Contact Dr. Julie Hill, director of percussion studies, at 731-881-7418 or email jhill@utm.edu for more information.

