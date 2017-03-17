MO farmers help with wildfire relief efforts

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation to help farmers and ranchers that want to bring hay to farmers in Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas who have been affected by wildfires.

MoDOT has agreed to waive travel time restrictions through April 8, 2017.

Permits for those bringing hay will be issued free of charge. They can be up to 12' wide.

Travel will be allowed during normal curfew hours.

Additionally, the 150-mile radius restriction for F-plated trucks can travel freely.

A store in Jackson, MO is set to bring hay donations to Oklahoma.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.