Paducah's Midtown Golf Course now open

Paducah's Midtown Golf Course is now open to the public for the 2017 season.

Each of the course's nine holes has a disc golf basket, as well as holes for traditional golf and footgolf.

Midtown is ideal for kids and those new to the game.

Scorecards and pencils are available in the mailbox at the base of the stairs leading to hole #1.

The course is located at 1122 Adams Street.

For more information about Midtown Golf Course and other Parks Services Department facilities, call 270-444-8508.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.