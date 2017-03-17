Jamey Aebersold Jazz Festival set at Murray State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jamey Aebersold Jazz Festival set at Murray State

Jamey Aebersold Jazz Festival set at Murray State

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Source: Murray State University Source: Murray State University
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The 11th annual Murray State University-Jamey Aebersold Jazz Festival will take place on March 31 and April 1.

According to Murray State, middle school, high school and university jazz groups from three states will be performing concerts on both days at Lovett Auditorium.

The Jamey Aebersold Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Hall on Friday evening.

All concerts and clinics are free, and the public is invited to attend.

The event, coordinated by Dr. Todd E. Hill, brings hundreds of young musicians to the campus.

Fourteen middle and high school groups from around the region will participate in the festival, which is designed for educational, rather than competitive purposes.

The schedule for Friday is as follows:

3:15 p.m. – Trigg County Middle School Jazz Band (Brandon McKinley, director)

3:30 p.m. – Hendersonville (TN) “3:15” Jazz Band (Dr. Jeff Phillips, director)

3:45 p.m. – Graves County High School (Richard Burchett, director)

4:00 p.m. – Apollo High School Jazz Band (Andrew Clark, director)

4:15 p.m. – Hendersonville High School “4:15” Jazz Band (Dr. Jeff Phillips, director)

4:30 p.m. – Murray State University Jazz Orchestra (Dr. Todd E. Hill and graduate assistant Jonathan Nash, directors)

The Saturday participant concert schedule is as follows:

1:30 p.m. – Paris-Henry County (TN) Middle Schools Combined Jazz Band (Chris Watson and Lucy Presson, directors)

1:45 p.m. – Marshall County High School (Joel Roberts, director)

2:00 p.m. – Henry County (TN) High School (Chris Watson, director)

2:15 p.m. – Charleston (MO) High School (Mike DiPasquale, director)

2:30 p.m. – McCracken County High School “McBig Band” and “McVoices” (Kelley Ray, director)

3:00 p.m. – Murray State University Jazz Percussion Quintet (Dr. John Hill, director)

3:15 p.m. – KMEA All-District Jazz Band (Richard Steffen, director)

3:45 p.m. – Murray State University Jazz Orchestra (Dr. Todd E. Hill and graduate assistant Jonathan Nash, directors)

