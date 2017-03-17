Multi-vehicle crash in Butler Co. injures 2

Two women were injured in a four-vehicle crash Thursday, March 16 in Butler County.

The crash happened on U.S. 67 at County Road 338 around 7:44 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Shania McGee’s car hit the rear of Kristy Kipper’s car.

Kipper’s car then crossed the center line of the road and hit a car and an SUV.

McGee, of Naylor, was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff Hospital with moderate injuries.

Kipper, of Poplar Bluff, was taken by private conveyance to a Poplar Bluff Hospital with minor injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not hurt.

Troopers report McGee was not wearing a seat belt and both McGee’s and Kipper’s cars were totaled in the crash.

