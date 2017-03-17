This week in music: 1997 Puff Daddy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1997 Puff Daddy

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's dip into our musical archives and check out the music scene from this week 20 years ago.

The year was 1997 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the R&B group Dru Hill at number five with In My Bed.

Toni Braxton was in the number four spot with the biggest hit of her career. Unbreak My Heart spent 11 weeks at number one and won Braxton a Grammy Award the following year. When Billboard celebrated its 40th year of publishing the Hot 100, they ranked Unbreak My Heart at number 12.

Jewel as parked in the number three spot with the double sided hit Foolish Games/You Were Meant for Me. The two sided hit spent 65 weeks on the chart and despite never reaching the number one position it also made the all time Hot 100 coming in at number 19.
  

Remember "Girl Power?"   The Spice Girls debut single Wannabe was in the number two position. It established, Posh, Ginger, Scary, Sporty and Baby Spice as a worldwide phenomenon. Wannabe was a number one hit in 37 countries.

In the top spot this week in '97 was Puff Daddy featuring Mase with Can't Nobody Hold Me Down. The song spent six weeks at number one and helped make Puff Daddy the top recording act of the year.  Later in the summer he would return to the number one spot with I'll Be Missing You which would spend 11 weeks at the top of the charts.

