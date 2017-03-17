This week in country music: 1965 Tiger by the Tail

Let's step back in time and revisit the 1960's.

While The Beatles were dominating pop radio, country music was producing some of its biggest hits of all time.

This morning we focus on the country music scene from this week in 1965. Billboard's Hot County singles chart had Connie Smith at number five with Then and Only Then. The song was written by Bill Anderson and was the follow up single to Smith's first number on hit Once A Day.

Warner Mack was at number four with Sittin' In An All Nite Cafe. It marked a comeback of sorts for Mack who hadn't had a top ten hit in 8 years.

The "Southern Gentleman" Sonny James was in the number three spot. You're The Only World I Know kicked off huge run of popularity for James. Over the next nine years James would score 22 number one hits.

At number two was the signature song for Roger Miller. King of the Road tells the everyday life of a hobo. The song would go on to top the country charts. It was a huge crossover hit as well climbing to number four on the Hot 100. It did even better overseas, where it topped the pop charts in Great Britain.

And speaking of signature songs, I've Got a Tiger By the Tail by Buck Owens and the Buckaroos was in the top spot this week in '65. Owens got the idea for the song when he saw a Esso gas station sign with the slogan "Put a tiger in your tank." It was Owens' sixth number one hit on the country charts and showcases his Bakersfield Sound.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.