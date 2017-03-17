Four things you need to know on 3/17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 3/17

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Friday, March 17, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for today, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be cloudy, cool and breezy, with winds up to 15 mph. Showers are likely for most of the Heartland this morning, as well, and for most of the day, with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a warm-up this weekend.

Making headlines:

Ripley Co. wanted man: There is an active search underway in Ripley County, Kentucky for a man accused of rape, kidnapping and assault. Heath B. Miller, 25, of Rector, Arkansas, should be considered armed and dangerous.

GOP healthcare battle: One of the loudest critics of GOP health legislation is not a Democrat or even a conservative rebel, but a Republican loyalist and staunch defender of President Donald Trump.

Trump's defense budget: An essential element is missing from President Donald Trump's plan for boosting the budgets of the U.S. military services by $54 billion in 2018. How, exactly, does the commander in chief intend to use the world's most potent fighting force?

Scott City employees: Three people are no longer employed by the city in Scott City, Missouri. The mayor would not comment on the circumstances, but said they are currently taking applications to replace the employees.

