Dexter girl's basketball team falls 57-34 to St. Pius X in Class 4 semifinals

St. Pius X defeated the Dexter girls 57-34 Thursday in the Class 4 semifinals at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

With the loss, Dexter moves into the 3rd place game where the Lady Bearcats will play the loser of Incarnate Word Academy and Carl Junction Friday at 12:45 p.m.

