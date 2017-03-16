Woman injured after 2 car crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah woman was injured Thursday after a two-car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On Thursday at around 3:20 p.m., Brentney Green, 25, of Paducah, was traveling east on I-24.

Green said an unknown vehicle cut her off causing her to slam on her brakes.

She then lost control of her vehicle and struck the cable barrier.

Green was taken to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted by Mercy EMS, Marshall County EMS, and Lents Towing.

