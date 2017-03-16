Man wanted for questioning in connection to Poplar Bluff burglary

A man is wanted for questioning in connection to a Poplar Bluff burglary.

Police in Poplar Bluff say Daniel Bright also has multiple active warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Woodruff at 573-785-5776, ext. 1360 or by email at jwoodruff@pbpolice.org.

