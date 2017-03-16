Man injured in two-car crash in Murray, KY

A Tennessee man was injured on Thursday after a two-car crash in Murray, Kentucky.

On March 16, 2017 at approximately 11:45 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of 12th and Sycamore Street.

Tim Cunningham, 45, of Murray, was traveling south on 12th Street and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sycamore Street.

Haydel Alden, 61, of Puryear, was traveling north on 12th Street when Cunningham turned in front of him causing Alden to strike the passenger side of Cunningham’s truck.

The intersection at 12th and Sycamore was closed down for approximately 45 minutes.

The Murray Police Department was assisted at the scene by MCCH Ambulance and the Murray Fire Department.

Alden was transported to the emergency room for possible injuries.

