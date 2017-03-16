2017 Heartland Home and Garden Show

The Heartland Home and Garden Show is back in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Doors open at the Show Me Center on Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m.

More than 100 exhibits will be on display featuring everything from law equipment to hot tubs and pools.

Heartland News will also have a booth set up, so you can stop by and chat with members of the team and get an up-close look at the Storm Tracker.

The Home and Garden Show runs through Sunday.

Friday, March 17 - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.