Seniors sign up for class at Rend Lake

Sixteen seniors at Wayne City High School officially signed up for summer and fall classes with Rend Lake College today as part of College Signing Day.

Academic Advisors were on campus to fill students in on the next steps after high school graduation.

RLC Academic Advisors will visit Christopher, Waltonville, and Woodlawn high schools next week to register interested seniors for classes at RLC. Advisors will visit all 13 in-district high schools in the coming weeks.

Registration for Summer 2017 is going on now for all students with classes starting the week of June 5-9.

Fall 2017 registration for sophomores begins Monday, April 3 by appointment.

For incoming students, Fall 2017 enrollment appointments begin Monday, April 17. The Fall semester begins the week of August 14-18.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, college graduates typically earn more and are less likely to face unemployment than those with a high school diploma.

Over the course of a lifetime, the average worker with a postsecondary degree will earn approximately $1 million more than a worker without a postsecondary education. In fact, by 2020, an estimated two-thirds of job openings will require postsecondary education or training.

To learn more about RLC, visit www.rlc.edu/journey.

