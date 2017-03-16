Progress on new Cape Girardeau Police Station continues

There are new signs of progress at the new Cape Girardeau Police Station.

On Thursday, March 16, crews started pouring concrete at the site of the new department.

It will be located on Maria Louise Lane near Arena Park.

We're told about 30 trucks of concrete will be used!

City leaders hope the building will be ready in Spring 2018.

