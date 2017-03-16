Emergency management planning for spring weather events

It takes a long time for perfection and you know what else takes a long time? Planning.

Emergency managers have been planning for spring weather events. They want to make sure that you and your family stay safe.

Richard Knaup is the Cape Girardeau County Director of Emergency Management.

He said in his county there are only two types of severe weather that trigger a siren alert.

"In the county, in the cities and university we decided we would only sound the sirens for a tornado warning or a severe t'storm that the weather service tags it with straight line winds 60mph or stronger," said Knaup.

Eighteen sirens were added to the county about two years ago and Knaup said he only sounds the sirens in the path of a storm.

"We in the county have northern third and central third and southern third but I can sound all at one time or one siren at one time," explained Knaup.

Each green dot represents a county siren.

Knaup said on an active weather day they can be heard about a quarter of a mile away.

He wanted Cape Girardeau County residents to know his team is always watching for severe weather.

