Paducah woman arrested after employer recognized her 'wanted' photos

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah woman is facing a criminal charge after her employer recognized pictures of her in connection to a theft from a local business.

According to police, the owner of Uniform Headquarters contacted police reporting that a young woman came into the business Wednesday morning and grabbed a bag and used it to conceal an unknown amount of scrubs tops and pants.

She then walked out of the business with the bag and fled the scene. The owner said the woman stole more than $200 worth of merchandise.

Investigators said Cynthia McKibben, 21, showed up at the Paducah Police Department on Thursday afternoon after her employer showed her the pictures that police released of the suspect in the crime.

McKibben reportedly admitted to taking the items.

She faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

