MO Dept. of Transportation to follow Governor's parental leave policy

Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, announced Thursday his agency will implement a parental leave policy in accordance with Monday’s announcement by Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Governor’s policy calls for six weeks of paid leave for state employees who are primary caregivers and three weeks for secondary caregivers.

“I appreciate this action by the Governor,” McKenna said. “We are pleased and proud to follow his lead. Our policy will be retroactive to March 13, to mirror the rest of the state’s executive branch agencies.”

