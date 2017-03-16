Unattended pan leads to fire at Paducah Apartments

At least 20 people are homeless after a fire at an apartment complex in Paducah.

According to the city, crews from all five Paducah fire stations responded to the Dudley Court Apartments on McGuire Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

All eight apartments in Building L were evacuated. Three of those apartments have heavy damage.

According to the Paducah Fire Prevention Division, the fire started in an apartment that had an unattended pan of grease on a hot stove.

No one got hurt.

