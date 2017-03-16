1 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Herrin, IL

A Herrin man is behind bars in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

According to the Herrin Police Department, Zyren McFarland, 22, faces a charge of Robbery.

Officers responded to the Casey's General Store on North Park Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Witnesses said that two people went inside the store and claimed they had a gun.

The suspects got away with some cash.

Police say the second suspect has been identified and located.

It's not clear if that person will face charges.

