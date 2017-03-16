Shake, rattle and roll: 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of western KY

Did you feel it?

According to the USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook parts of western Kentucky this morning.

The quake happened just about five miles west of Bardwell.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

There were two reported earthquakes near Bardwell on Wednesday, March 15. One was a magnitude 3.4 and the other was a magnitude 2.6.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.