Gov. Bevin to sign 'voluntary travel ID' legislation

Kentuckians will have the option of purchasing "voluntary travel IDs" to replace their driver's licenses under a bill headed to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

The Senate gave final passage to the bill on Wednesday, March 15, which would bring the state into compliance with the federal Real ID Act.

Gov. Bevin vetoed similar legislation last year, but promised to sign this one.

