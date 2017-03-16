March 17 celebrity birthdays

He was a child star in the 1960's appearing in several Disney movies. He continued his acting career as he became an adult starring in such movies as Escape From New York, Overboard, The Thing, Furious 7 and many others. Kurt Russell is 66 today.

He's an actor who had the role of Lt. Dan in Forest Gump. He's also starred in Ransom, Apollo 13, Reindeer Games and many other movies. On TV he had the role of Mac Taylor on the CBS drama CSI: New York. He's also a big supporter of various charities for veterans. Illinois native Gary Sinise is 62 today.

He was a member of the Hollywood Brat Pack back in the 1980's. He's starred in such movies as: St Elmo's Fire, The Outsiders and About Last Night. On TV, he's had roles on The West Wing and Parks and Recreation. Rob Lowe is 53 today.

He's the younger brother of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe and stars with them on the reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rob Kardashian is 30 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.