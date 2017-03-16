Portion of Blandville Rd. in McCracken Co. closed after semi crash

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently on scene of a single-vehicle, rollover collision involving a semi.

The rollover collision took place on Blandville Road near N. Gum Springs. The semi was hauling metal rebar.

Authorities say no one was injured in the crash.

Blandville Road is closed from Olivet Church Road to Massac Church Road. Traffic is being detoured and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

As of 6 a.m., the road is expected to remain closed for at least two hours so crews can remove the vehicle and its spilled

