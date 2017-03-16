Five things you need to know on 3/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five things you need to know on 3/16

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Thursday, March 16, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another cold morning as the Heartland once again was hit by a hard freeze. Expect to wake up with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. It's going to be mostly cloudy, but temps are expected to rise to the upper 40s and low 50s as the day goes on. Winds will be blowing in from the south, making it feel cooler. A LOOK AHEAD: We will see a big warm-up tomorrow with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms. 

Making headlines:

Road closure in McCracken Co: The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently on scene of a single-vehicle, rollover collision involving a semi which has closed a portion of Blandville Rd.

Missing Paducah man: Police in Paducah, Kentucky are searching for a missing Paducah man who they believe may be in danger because he suffers from paranoia.

President Trump's travel ban halted: A federal judge in Honolulu has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s new travel ban nationwide. The new order is expected to go into effect today. 

IL Senate passes automatic registration: State lawmakers are closer to reviving an effort that failed last year to bring automatic voter registration to Illinois as the new proposal clears the Senate.

Parents charged in deadly shooting of 12-year-old: The parents of a 12-year-old child that was shot and killed in south St. Louis Tuesday night are now facing charges.

