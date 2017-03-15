Missing Paducah man found safe

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are reporting a missing Paducah man has been located and is safe.

Frankie Farmer, 41, had last been seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

He was believed to possibly be in danger because he suffers from paranoia.

