Missouri Master Bee Keepers program comes to Murphysboro, IL

Bees manage to stay busy even on a cold March day. It's not their favorite weather and actually, it's damaging to the bee population nationwide.

"We have a fraction of what we used to have," Moneen Jones said .

Jones is the director of the Missouri Master Bee Keepers program.

"By small time and big time beekeepers about 40 percent of them died," Scott Martin said, a veteran Beekeeper in Murphysboro, Il.

The dropping off of hives has even affected the University of Illinois extension office in Murphysboro, Il. That's where Martin takes care of 6 hives. Those hives are only used for educational purposes much like the master's course.

"We can show to individuals how they can what to look for when they do an inspection at their own hive," Martin said.

According to Alicia Gardner, a representative from the office, for the U-of-I extension, it's a cost-effective move to partner with Missouri.

The class starts on March 25 and is open to beginners and experienced beekeepers.

