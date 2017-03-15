5 arrested out of Paducah, KY on meth related charges

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division arrested five people on meth related charges after executing a search warrant on Seneca Lane in Paducah, Ky on Wednesday, March 15.

The Sheriff’s Department said it received complaints of alleged drug use and trafficking occurring at 2422 Seneca Lane in Paducah, Ky.

Five adults were located inside the residence who were all arrested: Their charges were as follows:

Jennifer L. Carpenter 28, of Paducah: firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine greater than two grams, firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael J. Ward 36, of Paducah: firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine greater than two grams, firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia

Craig A. Battoe 31 of Benton KY: trafficking in methamphetamine greater than two grams and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamie E. Sawyers 28, of Paducah: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawn Buttrum 42, of Paducah: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Detectives seized approximately 185 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a semi-automatic handgun, marijuana, a digital scale and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

The seized methamphetamine has an estimated street value of approximately $18,500.

Battoe and Sawyers were on felony probation at the time of their of arrests for prior drug offenses.

Ward was wanted at the time of his arrests on two outstanding warrants, one through McCracken County and another through the federal court system.

All five individuals were lodged them in the McCracken County Regional.

The investigation is continuing and the department said other arrests are likely.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.