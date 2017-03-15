It's official: Mizzou names Cuonzo Martin new head basketball co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It's official: Mizzou names Cuonzo Martin new head basketball coach

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: University of Missouri) (Source: University of Missouri)
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

The Mizzou Tigers men's basketball team has a new head coach.

The school says Cuonzo Martin, formerly head coach at University of California - Berkeley, has been named the 19th head coach in Mizzou's history.

Martin previously served as head coach at Missouri State, Tennessee, and Cal before coming to the University of Missouri. He led the Golden Bears to a 21-13 record in 2016-17. 

Martin is replacing third year coach Kim Anderson, who led the Tigers to a 7-23 record in 2016-17; this was their third consecutive losing season.

