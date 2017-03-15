2 people injured in two-car crash near high school in McCracken Co., KY

Two people were seriously injured on Wednesday after a two-car crash in Kentucky.

On March 15 at approx. 12:05 p.m., McCracken County deputies were dispatched along with Concord Fire Dept. and Mercy Ambulance for a two vehicle injury crash on US 60 at the entrance to the McCracken County High School.

Investigation concluded Raymond Cope, 79, of Morganfield, Kentucky, was traveling east, approaching the traffic light at the McCracken County High School entrance.

Cope’s vehicle collided with a vehicle stopped at the intersection, operated by Evertt Yates, 68, of Kevil.

Cope and his passenger, Paula Rhea, 65, also of Morganfield, were taken by ambulance to Lourdes Hospital for incapacitating injuries.

Both vehicles were disabled by the crash, resulting in the westbound turn lanes into the school and the inside eastbound lane of US 60 being closed for around 50 minutes to facilitate medical treatment and removal of the vehicles.

