Baptist Health announces layoffs system-wide in KY

Baptist Health has announced that it is reducing staff across their eight-market system.

According to a release from the organization, 288 employees will be affected which represents about one percent of their entire workforce.

We're told that number includes 149 people that work for Baptist Health corporate headquarters in Louisville.

It's not clear yet how many jobs at Baptist Health Paducah may be affected.

Kit Fullenlove with Baptist Health said all employees will be offered severance and outplacement job assistance if they do not fill other positions within the system.

