GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Poodle mix saved after being stabbed more than a dozen times

A 10-year-old female poodle mix is recovering after she was stabbed 19 times in her neck, back, and chest.

We do want to warn you that some of the pictures of the dog are graphic.

According to the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO), members of their Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued Frannie at a church in north St. Louis County.

We're told a member of St. Louis County's Crisis Intervention Team found Frannie while the team was responding to a mental illness call at the church.

She was covered in blood.

Officers asked HSMO to take her into protective custody for treatment and sheltering.

“This poor dog suffered unfathomable trauma,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Our first priority is for her to make a full recovery. Our expert staff will do everything we can to treat Frannie and give her the love and care she deserves. In addition, our Animal Cruelty Task Force will continue to investigate this case and deliver our report to the St. Louis County Police Department and the prosecutor’s office.”

The owner has since voluntarily surrendered custody to the Humane Society.

We're told Frannie was suffering from blood loss, shock, and trauma and is now in 'guarded condition' at HSMO headquarters.

She's been given IV fluids, antibiotics and pain medication.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.