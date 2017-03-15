GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Poodle mix saved after being stabbed more than a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Poodle mix saved after being stabbed more than a dozen times

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Humane Society of Missouri) (Source: Humane Society of Missouri)
(Source: Humane Society of Missouri) (Source: Humane Society of Missouri)
(Source: Humane Society of Missouri) (Source: Humane Society of Missouri)
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A 10-year-old female poodle mix is recovering after she was stabbed 19 times in her neck, back, and chest.

We do want to warn you that some of the pictures of the dog are graphic.

According to the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO), members of their Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued Frannie at a church in north St. Louis County.

We're told a member of St. Louis County's Crisis Intervention Team found Frannie while the team was responding to a mental illness call at the church.

She was covered in blood.

Officers asked HSMO to take her into protective custody for treatment and sheltering.

“This poor dog suffered unfathomable trauma,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Our first priority is for her to make a full recovery. Our expert staff will do everything we can to treat Frannie and give her the love and care she deserves. In addition, our Animal Cruelty Task Force will continue to investigate this case and deliver our report to the St. Louis County Police Department and the prosecutor’s office.” 

The owner has since voluntarily surrendered custody to the Humane Society.

We're told Frannie was suffering from blood loss, shock, and trauma and is now in 'guarded condition' at HSMO headquarters.

She's been given IV fluids, antibiotics and pain medication.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly