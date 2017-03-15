4 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, March 15.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers were still on scene as of 3:05 p.m.

It happened on Broadway and West End.

Glueck said those involved had non-life threatening injuries and the scene is clear.

He said the crash was still under investigation.

