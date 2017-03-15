Carbondale PD investigating report of criminal damage to property

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a report of criminal damage to property at the Bowen Gym Community Center.

According to police, the victim reported that between 9 a.m. on March 9 and 9 a.m. on March 14, racially and sexually offensive graffiti was spray-painted on the property.

The community center is located at 818 West High Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

