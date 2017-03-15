PHOTOS: Celebrating Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

Parents, a national letter writing campaign is aimed at you.

Annually on the third Thursday in March, the Absolutely Incredible Kid Day urges adults to write letters of love and support to the children in their lives.

In 2017, it will be Thursday, March 16.

The day is designed to honor the nation's youth.

Adults and teens are asked to write, post, tweet and tag (#AIKD) notes of encouragement and inspiration.

You can click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.