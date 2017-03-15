Masked man charged with multiple counts of theft in McCracken, Co., KY

Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant.
For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.
A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.
Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.
A Carbondale businessman is helping organize and cover the cost of prospective Southern Illinois University Carbondale students to visit campus.
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."
During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana.
Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.
The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.
A central Arkansas man was in shock after his 5-year-old daughter came home from school and said she had been to the dentist, without his permission.
April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.
A 19-year-old who laughed and told an Alabama judge he "[didn't] have time for this" before being handed a 65-year prison sentence is asking the court to give him a new trial or at least revisit the sentencing.
