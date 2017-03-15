Masked man charged with multiple counts of theft in McCracken, C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Masked man charged with multiple counts of theft in McCracken, Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A masked individual, accused of breaking into multiple vending machines in the western Kentucky, has been named by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department as Johnny Hall, 37 of Gilbertsville, Ky.

Hall is charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500 and four counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.

The Department said the reported break-ins happened mostly in the month of January.

Video surveillance at some of the locations that were broken into showed an individual using a drill and slide hammer to bypass the locking devices and break into various machines in several areas of McCracken Co., Ky.

The various break-ins committed by the masked individual occurred during the early morning hours.

Additional charges have been taken and are likely to be taken against Hall in other jurisdictions as it is believed he is responsible for other break-ins similar to those committed in McCracken Co., Ky.

Hall is currently lodged in the Ballard County Jail, as of Wednesday, March 15.

