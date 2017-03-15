M3.4, M2.6 earthquake recorded west of Bardwell, KY

The USGS reported two small earthquakes near Bardwell, Kentucky on Wednesday, March 15.

The first was a magnitude 3.4 earthquake that hit at 11:51 a.m.

The second was a magnitude 2.6 that shook the area around 2:57 p.m.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

