Saint Francis exceeds fundraiser goal at Gala

The sold-out Friends of Saint Francis Gala went above and beyond its fundraising expectations.

The group hoped to raise $125,000, and with money still coming in, the fundraiser has already reported $178,000.

The money raised goes to the CancerCare Patient Fund and CardiacCare Patient Fund through the hospital.

According to Emily Blattel with Saint Francis, all the funds go “directly to patients.”

The gala, which was held at the Isle Casino Event Center on March 4, included dinner, an open bar, live entertainment, dancing, and a live auction.

We're told about 330 people were part of the event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.