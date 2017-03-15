Park Hills city council member arrested on drug trafficking charge

A Park Hills City Council member is accused of trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Steven Sutton, 51, was arrested on March 3.

A deputy with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department stopped a car that Sutton was riding in on Missouri Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County.

Sergeant David Bauer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the deputy got consent to search the vehicle.

During that search, the deputy said he found a large, clear plastic baggy of what turned out to be about a pound of methamphetamine.

A cell phone in the vehicle had a recorded conversation between one of the people in the car and Sutton.

Bauer said you could hear Sutton make payment and travel arrangements to sell over 90 grams of methamphetamine.

He faces a charge of trafficking drugs or attempted drug trafficking 1st degree.

Sutton is out of jail on $250,000 bond.

According to Park Hills Mayor David Easter, Sutton remains an active member of the city council.

The council will discuss recent events at the next meeting which is Tuesday, March 28.

Easter said Sutton was elected as Ward 1 councilman in 2015.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.