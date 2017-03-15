Two officers honored at Carterville City Council

Two officers were honored by the Carterville City Council on Tuesday night for their heroic actions while on duty.

Ryan Prather and Travis Morgan acted quickly, saving a person whose car had fallen on them and restricted their breathing.

They lifted the car and helped rush the victim to the hospital.

The two officers said it all part of the job.

"Honestly, I've done this a while. It's one of those things where you just think of your objective, getting him out, and it's not till later that you kind of start thinking what you just did," Patrolman Travis Morgan said.

"Truthfully, it was just to do our job, get this guy out from under this vehicle, get him cared for as fast as possible," said Patrolman Ryan Prather. "We can't wait for help so we just did what we could."

