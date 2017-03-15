High Tunnel Workshop at University Of Illinois Extension

If you already own a high tunnel or are interested in extending the growing season, you can join Extension Educators, Bronwyn Aly and Nathan Johanning for a High Tunnel Workshop on March 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension Office at 402 Ava Rd, in Murphysboro, IL.

While in the high tunnel you will learn about:

Winter Production

Getting a Head Start on Summer Production

Managing Spring Temperatures in the High Tunnel

Insect Management for Year-Round Production

Bio-fertilizer on Carrots

The cost of this workshop is $5 and will be held rain or shine out in the high tunnel so please dress accordingly.

To register this website: http://go.illinois.edu/hightunnelworkshop

For more information, contact Maggie Rose, Local Foods and Small Farms Program Coordinator at the University of Illinois Extension office in Murphysboro. Phone number: 618-687-1727 Email: mro@illinois.edu

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.