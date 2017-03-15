Chargers for video game controllers under recall

About 121,000 Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers are under recall right now because they can overheat and damage the controller.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 24 reports of the chargers overheating and causing the charger's plastic cover to become deformed.

Six of those reports said that the charger had a 'burning odor.'

The chargers are made of black plastic and hold up to two XBOX controllers.

You'll see "Energizer®" stamped on the label along with the item number 048-052-NA.

They were sold at Best Buy, GameStop, and other stores across the country. They were also available for purchase online at Amazon.com along with other online retailers.

The chargers were sold from February 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.

If you have one of them, you should stop using it and contact Performance Designed Products to get a full refund.

