March 16 celebrity birthdays

She's a singer, songwriter and guitarist who along with her sister formed the rock band Heart. The group scored lots of hits in the 1970's and 1980's including: Magic Man, Crazy On You, Straight On to You, These Dreams and many many more. Nancy Wilson is 63 today.

He's the front man and a founding member of the western swing band Asleep at the Wheel. Since forming in 1970, the group has won 9 Grammy Awards. Ray Benson is 66 today.

He starred as Officer Phoncherello on the TV series CHiPs. That role made him a sex symbol, appearing on the cover of just about every magazine out there at that time. Erik Estrada is 68 today.

He's the funny man who starred movie comedies like Cinderfella, The Nutty Professor, The Patsy and many many others. For many years he hosted the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon. Jerry Lewis is 91 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.