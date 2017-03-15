March 15 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 15 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
A couple of rockers from 1980's metal bands are on the morning birthday list.

He's the lead singer of Twisted Sister who's biggest hit was the 80's anthem We're Not Gonna Take It. Dee Snider is 62 today.

He was the front man for the band Poison.  You heard him on the group's number one single Every Rose Has Its Thorn. Bret Michaels is 54 today.

He's a singer and songwriter who co-founded The Beach Boys.  While Brian Wilson wrote the music, this birthday boy wrote the lyrics to many of the band's biggest hits including Fun, Fun, Fun, Surfin' Safari, I Get Around,  Good Vibrations, California Girls, this list goes on and on. Mike Love is 76 today.

She's an actress who rose to fame on the TV series Desperate Housewives.  But she got her career started back in 2001 on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless where she had the role of Isabella.  We're talking about Eva Longoria who's 42 today.

