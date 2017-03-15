Four things you need to know on 3/15

It's Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Have those ice scrapers ready today as you will likely need them as you walk out the door this morning. Expect to wake up to temps in the upper teens and low 20s. Plants or any type of vegetation left outside will be affected by this hard freeze. It will be sunny as the day goes on, but will remain chilly, with highs only expected to reach the low 40s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see a slight warm-up over the next couple of days.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

Wickliffe, KY shooting: The Ballard County Sheriff Department reported that it is working on a shooting investigation in which a father shot his son after an argument.

HAPPENING TODAY: The day before it is supposed to go into effect, President Donald Trump's revised travel ban will be scrutinized in federal courtrooms across the country today.

2014 Cairo robbery case: Three people are now charged in a superseding indictment regarding the May 2014 attempted robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois.

GOP healthcare legislation: House Republicans are working on a companion to their bill replacing "Obamacare," a legislative second act that would ease cross-state sale of health insurance and limit jury awards for pain and suffering in malpractice lawsuits.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.