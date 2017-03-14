KY man charged with murder of man found in toolbox

Kentucky State Police detectives have charged William E. Howard Jr. with the murder of Tromain Mackall.

Howard, 48, of Falls of Rough, Ky was charged with the murder of Mackall, 29, of Ohio Co., Ky, kidnapping that lead to the death of the victim and tampering with physical evidence.

Mackall was reported missing on July 25, 2016. His body was later located inside a toolbox floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson Co., Ky.

Detectives believe the murder occurred in Daviess Co., Ky.

KSP detectives were notified by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab that they were able to successfully link Howard to the murder.

KSP troopers located Howard on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 14 in Brandenburg and arrested him without incident.

Howard has been lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

