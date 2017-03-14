Missouri House votes for local lobbyist gift ban - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri House votes for local lobbyist gift ban

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has voted to prohibit local elected officials from accepting lobbyist gifts.

The proposal received initial approval Tuesday with a voice vote. It would prevent any local government official, including superintendents or charter school operators, from accepting lobbyist gifts.

The measure would apply to cities, counties, municipalities, school districts or charter districts.

The legislation comes amid a push to make changes to ethics laws from Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and some legislative leaders. The House earlier this session passed a bill banning lobbyist gifts from the Missouri Legislature. The measure is pending in the Senate.

The local lobbyist gift ban needs another vote of approval to go to the Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sikeston DPS warns about gummies containing controlled substance

    Sikeston DPS warns about gummies containing controlled substance

    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:41:15 GMT
    Source: KFVSSource: KFVS
    Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant. "I think any time that you see a few gummies that are selling for 10 dollars a bag it ought to raise an eyebrow." James McMillen said, Assistant Chief at Sikeston Department of Public Safety.  The warn comes after products purchased by drug officers in Sikeston test positive ...
    Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant. "I think any time that you see a few gummies that are selling for 10 dollars a bag it ought to raise an eyebrow." James McMillen said, Assistant Chief at Sikeston Department of Public Safety.  The warn comes after products purchased by drug officers in Sikeston test positive ...

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO to fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO to fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:15:22 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    •   
Powered by Frankly