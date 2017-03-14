Father accused of shooting son after argument in Wickliffe, KY

The Ballard County Sheriff Department reported that it is working on a shooting investigation out of Wickliffe, Ky.

Ballard County Sheriff Carey Batts said that on Tuesday, March 14, Ricky Dean Dennis, Jr. was taken to an area hospital after allegedly being shot by his father with a .22 caliber rifle.

Dennis Jr. is expected to be released sometime on Tuesday, March 14.

Sheriff Batts said Dennis Jr. and his father Ricky Dean Dennis, Sr. got into a physical and verbal argument which ended with Dennis Sr., allegedly shooting his son.

The father is currently lodged in the Ballard County jail charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment in the first-degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.