Heartland store leads effort to bring hay to wildfire victims in OK

Deadly wildfires have consumed more than one million acres in Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

Now, ranchers need all the hay they can get to keep their remaining horses and cattle alive.

Just Horsin' Around Saddle and Tack in Fruitland organized a donation drive to collect hay bale donations for fire victims in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

The company is located at 21367 St. on Highway 177 in Jackson, Mo.

Matt James with JHA Saddle and Tack said he already has a tractor trailer full of 30 bales of hay.

James said he hopes to have four or five more trucks full on Sunday.

The bales will be delivered to Knowles, Oklahoma.

James said he has another 125 bales set to leave on Sunday for Texas Panhandle.

If you don't have hay to donate, but would still like to help, they are also collecting money.

The company can be reached at reached 573-382-9670 or jhasaddleandtack@gmail.com

You can donate to the "Buy a Bale" program on their website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.