Dyersburg, TN man wanted for attempted murder may be headed north police say

The Dyersburg Police Department is searching for a man who they say may be headed to the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.

On Friday, March 10 after 5:30 pm, Dyersburg officials responded to a call of shots fired at 542 Tucker Street.

Officers arrived and learned that the shooter, identified as William Love, 25 of 314 Williams Drive, had left the scene.

A warrant for Love’s arrest has been issued for attempted second degree murder who is described as being 6’2, 165 pounds

According to officials, witnesses at the scene say three to four rounds were fired resulting in a residence and a nearby car being struck.

No witnesses reported any injuries.

It was learned that the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation occurring at a different location that was not reported to the police.

Anyone with information on William Love’s whereabouts or any additional information about the shooting are encouraged to call the DPD Criminal Investigations Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.